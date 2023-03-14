Bradley James Cadden has been missing since Mar. 5. (RCMP)

Revelstoke RCMP search for man missing from Downie RV Resort

Bradley James Cadden hasn’t been seen or heard from since Mar. 5

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating the missing person, Bradley James Cadden.

Cadden is a 39-year-old man from Revelstoke who went missing from the Downie RV resort near Highway 23 North. Cadden’s family hasn’t seen or heard from him since Sunday, March 5.

Cadden is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He is roughly 5 foot 9 inches tall and about 186 pounds.

The RCMP have asked that anyone who has seen or heard from Cadden or has any information contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

Pop-up banner image