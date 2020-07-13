Revelstoke RCMP searching Columbia River for possible body

As of 8:05 p.m. July 12 the Big Eddy Bridge in Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to traffic. Three boats including at least one from Revelstoke Search and Rescue are on the water in the area and appear to be searching. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) As of 8:05 p.m. July 12 the Big Eddy Bridge in Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to traffic. Three boats including at least one from Revelstoke Search and Rescue are on the water in the area and appear to be searching. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) As of 8:05 p.m. July 12 the Big Eddy Bridge in Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to traffic. Three boats including at least one from Revelstoke Search and Rescue are on the water in the area and appear to be searching. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

After reports of an eye witness spotting a human body floating near the Big Eddy Bridge in Revelstoke on the evening of July 12, RCMP and Search and Rescue are searching the Columbia River.

The police closed the bridge last night to traffic and officers searched the water with binoculars.

Three boats and a helicopter searched the river and the shoreline in the area. Police say they have not located the person. Although the search paused during the night, it resumed this morning with boats and aircraft support.

The police said they have not received reports of someone missing.

The Big Eddy Bridge is now open.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you witnessed something similar in nature and have not yet spoken to police, or you know of a loved one or a friend who is overdue you are urged to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

