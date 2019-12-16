The RCMP said they have surveillance video of a white Ford truck, which they suspect stolen the trailer and sleds. (Revelstoke RCMP)

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

The items were stolen last night

Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s help regarding the theft of a trailer and sleds stolen last night.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. from a hotel near Highway 1 in Revelstoke, a trailer with two snow machines were stolen.

In a news release, the RCMP said they have surveillance video showing a Caucasian male, approximately 25 to 40 years of age, wearing dark clothing in a newer white Ford F350 diesel crew cab. The truck has a red auxiliary fuel tank in the rear box behind the cab, has oversized tires with black wheels, full sun roof and a burned out left taillight.

The suspect’s truck backed up to the trailer, unhitched it, moved it over to their vehicle and left on Highway 1.

The missing snow machines are: a red 2014 Polaris 800 Pro-RMK with Alberta marker HDR37 and a black (custom dark and grey camouflage wrap) 2018 BRP Summit with Alberta marker KEP57. Also stolen was a a variety of sled equipment, such as KLIM riding gear, tools, Superclamps, two Snowpulse back packs, and fluids and fuel.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Revelstoke RCMP Detachment at 250.837.5255 or Revelstoke Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

All Crime Stoppers calls remain anonymous and information is utilized to apprehend subjects responsible for various crimes.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Also a black (custom dark and grey camouflage wrap) 2018 BRP Summit with Alberta marker KEP57 snow machine was also stolen. (Revelstoke RCMP)

One of the missing snow machines is a red 2014 Polaris 800 Pro-RMK with Alberta marker HDR37. (Revelstoke RCMP)

The RCMP said they have surveillance video of a white Ford truck, which they suspect stole the trailer and sleds. (Revelstoke RCMP)

Previous story
Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake
Next story
Okanagan library use on the rise

Just Posted

Okanagan library use on the rise

Borrowed eBooks and eAudio materials jump 47 per cent in three years

Good Citizen nominations sought in Vernon

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond in the community?

Downed power lines close Enderby highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Armstrong woman wins dream home

Ally Hanscom was named the winner of HGTV Canada’s Home to Win: for the Holidays

Vernon barber still cutting along at 86

Ted Enns is on-call at Country Squire Barbers and Stylists, the shop he founded in 1967

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

The items were stolen last night

Two youths arrested by Sicamous RCMP after woman allegedly shot with pellet gun

Police recommending charges including reckless discharge of firearm, assault with a weapon

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

UPDATE: RCMP confirm death at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Most Read