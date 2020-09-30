Revelstoke’s fish sculpture was featured on Jeopardy Sept. 24, 2020. (Jeopardy/Screenshot)

Revelstoke source of clue on Jeopardy

The prompt challenged knowledge of both art and wildlife in the area

Revelstoke and its iconic sculpture of fish swimming in a bed of rocks on Mackenzie Ave. were featured on Jeopardy Sept. 24.

The clue read “Revelstoke, British Columbia, on the Columbia River has a sculpture of a sturgeon with this other fish”.

It was the final clue in round two, under a category labeled Sculpture.

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ returns with new setup and new role for Jennings

Contestant Sameer Gandhi, a writer from Pasadena, California, correctly answered “salmon”.

He received $1,200 for the clue, bumping his balance from $10,000 to $11,200 going into Final Jeopardy.

Gandhi ended up winning the game with a total of $22,200. He was competing against Sara Tayyar and returning champion Robert Kaine.

Jeopardy is a popular American quiz show that first aired Sept. 10, 1984. It is hosted by Alex Trebek.

READ MORE: Alex Trebek says if current cancer treatment doesn’t work, it might be his last

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort featured on The Price is Right

READ MORE: The Amazing Race Canada is in Revelstoke

 

