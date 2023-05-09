(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre hauls in $5,000 for ‘Anything Goes’ exhibit

The ‘Anything Goes’ exhibition concluded April 27

The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (RVAC) hosted their annual ‘Anything Goes’ exhibit in late April, bringing in about $5,000 for the next year.

If it was 12” by 12”, then it was up for grabs at RVAC on April 27. The event drew artwork from all backgrounds and all ages, which made for a fun closing of the event that included a live auction. RVAC executive director, Meghan Porath, spoke about the event and what it took to make it happen.

“We had bees, we had a lot of mountainscapes we had a felted dog, we had sculptural pieces we had pottery, we had everything. So, it was great,” said Porath.

The variance wasn’t just restricted to theme, the age of the artists also varied in the auction with the youngest contributor’s (seven years-old) work being sold for $150.

The past event was Porath’s third since coming on board as the executive director. This year was also the third consecutive record for the number of pieces showcased. Her first year, Porath said they had 56 pieces, last year they had 72, and this year they had 74. While the record-breaking streak was nice, Porath said they’re reaching their limit.

“It’s getting to the point where we don’t have space in the gallery,” she said with a laugh.

In the three years that she’s organized ‘Anything Goes’, Porath said she’d gotten used to the logistics of putting it together, but this year’s auction added an extra hurdle.

READ MORE: Canadian Mountain Holidays founder dies at 92

“We want to make it as seamless to work between the two [websites] as possible. So, when people go to our website, they get the same experience as being here in person,” she said.

To help, Porath increased the number of photos of the artwork online to four photos per piece. The pictures were no challenge, but for each one, Porath edited and printed out QR codes for every piece. The simple addition was valuable but time-consuming.

While she was happy to aid the online bidding, Porath expressed a preference for the in-person atmosphere.

“I think there’s something to be said about gathering everyone together to count down the bids. So, when everything closes it’s– everyone’s got that like energy and that buzz in the room,” said Porath.

Of the more than 70 artworks sold, three paintings hauled in $300.

The last paintings were sold as a live auction at the closing event. Despite her three years’ experience, Porath said she opted to forego the auctioneer voice this time.

READ MORE: Revelstoke council to consider implementation of white sturgeon hatchery

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtEventsRevelstokeVisual Arts

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New B.C. wildfire regulations aim to prevent human-caused fires
Next story
Wildfire sparks near Sicamous

Just Posted

Sam Peters is one of just seven athletes from across Canada who has been selected to the National Wheelchair Tennis Development Team (Bowen Assman photo).
Okanagan wheelchair tennis pro named to Canadian team

Vernon’s Oliver Stankiewicz, centre, with his parents David and Laura. Stankiewicz and his partner, Marie Articus, host the third Move4Mom fundraising walk, run, hike Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day), at Kal Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream. All proceeds from the event will go the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre and Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. The event, held in memory of Laura, who died of uterine cancer in 2020, hopes to raise $100,000 this year. (Stankiewicz family photo)
North Okanagan Mother’s Day run sets lofty fundraising target

Western Midstream, owned by the Chambers Group, which has been named one of Canada’s top managed companies. (Chambers Group photo)
Top Gear: Vernon trucking company earns Canadian honour

Bylaw officers are among a handful of exemptions of people who can legally fire a crossbow or bow and arrow inside corporate city boundaries, according to the City of Vernon’s firearms and weapons bylaw. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon takes aim at bow and arrow bylaw

Pop-up banner image