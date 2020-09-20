His owner would dearly love to be reunited with Czupa (CHU-pa), an 11-week-old boxer-mastiff cross puppy, taken from a Kelowna home Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo submitted)

Reward offered for return of Okanagan puppy

An 11-week-old boxer-mastiff cross pup was allegedly taken from its Kelowna Friday, Sept. 18

Kelowna resident Tanjica Krcmar and her newly acquired 11-week-old boxer-mastiff cross puppy Czupa (pronounced CHU-pa) were still getting used to each other.

Krcmar brought Czupa home three weeks ago, and the pup, said Krcmar, was “always attached to my hip.”

On Friday, Sept. 18, between 1 and 2 p.m. Krcmar clipped Czupa out in her fenced backyard at Burtch Road and Sutherland Avenue, and went inside to finish some errands.

When she came out, Czupa was gone.

“I was in the house, he was outside, somebody took him,” said Krcmar. “He was tied up. Somebody unclipped him.”

Krcmar wants her dog back and has offered a reward. She reported the theft to RCMP and animal control.

There have been unsubstantiated spottings of Czupa with a man in Kelowna’s downtown core, said Krcmar.

Czupa is tan with a black nose and was wearing a blue collar at the time of his disappearance.

Anybody with any information is asked to call Krcmar at 250-859-8476.

