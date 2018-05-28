Ride founder wheels in for Vernon event

Vernon’s Michael Schratter, founder of the Ride Don’t Hide national cycling fundraiser, will take part in the seventh annual event in his hometown Sunday, June 24. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon’s Michael Schratter taking in Ride Don’t Hide in hometown for first time since inaugural event

For the first time since its inception, the founder of the Ride Don’t Hide national cycling fundraiser will take part in the event in his hometown.

Vernon’s Michael Schratter will be in attendance to ride and to speak to participants at the seventh annual Ride Don’t Hide Sunday, June 24, presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). Registration starts at 8 a.m. at Creekside Park in Coldstream.

Riders will complete either a 2.2-kilometre, 8.5-km, 17-km or 40-km ride.

“This is a great event for families who want to come out for the morning, participate in free activities for the kids and embark on a 2.2K ride to the serious riders who want to complete a 40K ride,” said Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA Vernon.

“Every rider will get a free burger provided by Save On Foods upon their return and participants can purchase ice cream from the ice cream truck.”

Registration for children under 12 is free and a small registration fee of $30 is required for anyone over 13.

To register yourself or a team for Ride Don’t Hide visit http://ridedonthide.com/bc/ride/vernon/. Funds raised stay within the community and support CMHA Vernon to provide mental health programs and services in our community.

Since its inception, Ride Don’t Hide Vernon has raised more than $133,034 with 2017 being a record year, raising $58,550.

New this year is an exciting partnership between CMHA Vernon and Olympia Cycle and Ride to offer bike rentals for Ride Don’t Hide 2018.

The rental fee is $40 and bikes can be picked up at Olympia the day before or at Creekside Park on the morning of the event. All proceeds from the bike rentals go to CMHA.

There is only a limited number of bikes and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Email olympianeil@shaw.ca or call 250-542-9684 and ask for Neil to reserve your bike today.

Thousands of Canadians from Newfoundland and Labrador to British Columbia are riding as part of Ride Don’t Hide to end the stigma of mental illness.

CMHA Vernon supports people in the community in their mental health through a variety of programs and services, including employment training, meal programs, suicide prevention, education, coaching, crisis line, mental health awareness, and workplace wellness. CMHA Vernon also owns and operates more than 160 units of affordable housing, mental health housing, and residential care.

CMHA Vernon supports mental health for all in our community.

CMHA Vernon also wants to thank sponsors who have already committed to supporting Ride Don’t Hide 2018: Davidson Pringle, Sun FM, Dr. Loland and Dr. Taves, Canadian Tire Vernon, Vernon Toyota, GVO Boccee, MNP and Save On Foods.



