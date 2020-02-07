Ride hailing is finally coming to the Okanagan (File photo)

Ride hailing coming to the Okanagan

Board has approved application to let Kabu Ride operate in region

Ride hailing is finally coming to the Okanagan.

Canada’s Passenger Transportation Board announced on Friday that they’e approved a ride hailing application for Kabu Ride Inc.

The decisions means Kabu will be now be able to operate as as a ride-hailing company in the Okanagan/Kootenay/Cariboo regions and several other areas in B.C..

READ MORE: Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

“I’m very happy we got the license and I want to thank the PTB for showing faith in our start-up company and its vision,” said Kaby president Billy Xiong.

“We’ve been working really hard so that our drivers can get back on the road and start earning a living wage while serving our loyal customers.”

Despite approval, the Richmond-headquartered tech company still has to secure additional licenses and insurance policies before it can begin to operate in the Okanagan.

To become a Kabo Driver, users will have to download the company’s app from the App Store or on Google Play.

According to the company’s website, Kabo drivers will receive health and dental coverage as well as a $250,000 life insurance policy.

While no date has been set yet, Kabu said they expect to begin operations in the Okanagan soon.

For more information on Kabu, you can visit the company’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
