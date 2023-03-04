Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating the dead body located in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Deceased middle-aged man found near Maple Ridge school

Ridge Meadows RCMP and IHIT are currently investigating ‘suspicious’ death

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a deceased middle-aged man found in the parking lot next to Maple Ridge Secondary.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner explained that at approximately 7:30 a.m., the RCMP was alerted about a body located in the parking lot near the 21800-block of 122 Avenue.

“The cause of death is currently unknown however it is being considered suspicious in nature and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are currently being deployed to Maple Ridge to take over continuity of the investigation,” said Klaussner.

She also explained that there is a possible secondary scene near Acadia Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, but police are not yet sure if the two areas are related.

“Police understand that the public will be concerned due to the proximity to the school,” said Klaussner. “When we have more information to provide to the public we will do so in a timely manner as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or through email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

