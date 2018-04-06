The Regional District of North Okanagan has temporarily closed BX Creek Trail (at BX Ranch Dog Park) and the BX Falls Trail at Star and Tillicum roads due to rising creek waters. (Morning Star file photo)

Rising waters force trail closures

Regional District of North Okanagan temporarily closes BX Creek and BX Falls trails

With water levels on the rise in the North Okanagan, the Regional District of North Okanagan is temporarily closing BX Creek Trail (behind BX Dog Park), and BX Falls trail at Tillicum and Silver Star Road.

Both areas have been deemed unsafe due to high water level hazards, and are no longer accessible.

Signs have been posted along BX Falls Trail to identify closed sections, and residents can expect signs posted early next week at the back of BX Dog Park, along BX creek. Residents are encouraged to follow all notices for their own safety. Failure to do so could lead to harm or danger of anyone who enters the marked area.

“Our staff are monitoring water levels regularly, and will update the public when the trail and park are accessible and safe to use,” said Keith Pinkoski, parks manager with the RDNO. “We really just want to make sure everyone is aware of what is happening to ensure the safety of the residents, and their pets.”

As water continues to rise, residents are reminded to keep a safe distance from streams and creeks until water levels return to normal.

RELATED: Flooding remains early spring topic

