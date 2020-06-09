Mill Creek running high below a residential bridge in Kelowna on May 7, 2020. That same bridge was completely underwater two years previous during 2018 floods. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

The River Forecast Centre has ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan

As Okanagan residents look to the rainy week ahead, they can rest assured that regional flood risks have lessened.

The River Forecast Centre ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan regions on Monday, June 8. This includes Mill and Mission creeks and other tributaries in the Central Okanagan as well as tributaries around Vernon, Lumby, Winfield and surrounding areas,

“River levels have been improving over the past week due to cooler weather and diminished rainfall. Weather forecasts for the upcoming week are indicating on-going unsettled weather, however, no heavy rainfall is expected. River conditions are expected to continue to improve through the week.”

The Okanagan’s latest snowpack data, released June 1, was at 193 per cent of normal.

“The relatively high numbers compared to normal are reflective of a delay of snowmelt at higher elevation automated snow weather stations; specifically, Grano Creek at 228 per cent of normal and Mission Creek at 336 per cent of normal,” read the River Forecast Centre’s report.

The streamflow advisory also ended for the North Thompson River, Clearwater River, Bonaparte River and Salmon River near Salmon Arm.

However, the advisory remains in effect for Nicola Lake and Shuswap River and Lake as well as its tributaries.

High streamflow advisories mean the river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected as a result.

READ MORE: SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

READ MORE: B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

flooding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Technical hiccup interrupts Supreme Court as virtual hearing gets underway
Next story
Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

Just Posted

Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Contractor ‘very lucky,’ but taken to hospital with leg injury

Risk of Okanagan flooding decreases despite rainy week ahead

The River Forecast Centre has ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central and North Okanagan

Vernon’s downtown Salvation Army store to close doors

Vernon’s second location prepares to reopen June 22 amid COVID-19 pandemic

SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

Resort summer season delayed and reduced hours

Semi lands in ditch past Vernon’s Hospital Hill

WATCH: Traffic is single-lane only southbound as crews deal with scene

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Okanagan Nation Alliance’s Building a Better Future Bursary deadline fast approaching

The deadline for this year’s bursary is June 19

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

Kelowna startup receives funding to develop COVID-19 test

Metabolic Insights Inc. received a $300,000 grant from the National Research Council

Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, has been identified by RCMP as the person whose body was found on June 2

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Kootnekoff: Facial Recognition Technology

Lawyer Susan Kootnekoff discusses the possibility big brother might be watching you

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Blaze inside garage quickly extinguished by Penticton firefighters

Penticton Fire Department was called to a garage fire this morning

Most Read