Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

The Campbell Company of Canada is recalling its Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers amid concerns they might be contaminated.

The company issued the recall Monday night for the 69g and the 180g sizes over worries the whey powder used in the seasonings could contain salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tells consumers to throw out any contaminated products they might have at home.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include:

  • fever
  • vomiting
  • nausea
  • abdominal cramps
  • diarrhea

If you suspect you’ve eaten something contaminated or have any of the following symptoms, the agency says you should speak with a healthcare professional.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk and may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, but even healthy people can get long-term complications, such as arthritis.

