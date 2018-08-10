Interior Health says members of the public should protect themselves as local skies fill with smoke from wildfires. —Capital News file Interior Health says members of the public should protect themselves as local skies fill with smoke from wildfires. —Capital News file

Risk of thunderstorm in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures to hit region on Saturday

Haze continues to blanket the Okanagan-Shuswap region as more than 360 wildfires are burning across the province.

Temperatures for the Southern Okanagan are expected to reach 36 C for Friday, with winds picking up to 20 km/hr in the afternoon.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke settling into the Southern Interior

For the Central Okanagan the mercury could hit 35 C, with winds gusting in the late afternoon.

In the North Okanagan and Shuswap, Environment Canada is anticipating temperatures of about 32 C.

A risk of a thunderstorm is expected for the entire Okanagan-Shuswap region starting Friday afternoon. The thunderstorm may bring dry lightning which could spark more wildfires.

RELATED: 24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Thunderstorms could continue into Saturday brining rain and cooler temperatures.

A 40 percent chance of showers are forecast for the late in the morning, brining up to 11 millimetres of rain in some regions.

Temperatures will dip down to between 22 C and 24 C for Saturday.

Showers to continue on Sunday, cleaning overnight with a daytime high of 24 C for the region.

Monday the sun will return along with temperatures in the upper 20s C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge blaze, expected to burn all day
Next story
Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Just Posted

Vernon Special Olympians golden (and silver) at Canada Games

Four Vernon basketball players win gold; Vernon soccer player wins silver

Updated: Falkland boil water notice continues

Recent water quality tests still show a high bacterial count in the Falkland Water System.

Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

Suspected home invader making first court appearance

Support sought for Lumby father and son after house fire

Shsuwap Avenue fire last month leaves home unsalvageable

Risk of thunderstorm in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures to hit region on Saturday

RCMP Musical Ride delights Kelowna crowd

After a 13 year break, the RCMP Musical Ride took over Prospera Place on Thursday.

Controlled burn planned on Snowy Mountain blaze

Residents in Cawston and Keremeos may see increased fire behaviour

Letter: In search of Vernon Senior Secondary Grad ‘78 alumni

The graduating class is trying to get the word out via “the Mom Network.”

Swamp roots rockers stoked for Salmon Arm’s Roots & Blues Festival

Juno-winning MonkeyJunk to close Barn Stage Saturday, Aug. 19

Shuswap Special Olympians take their place atop podium

Athletes bring home a complete set of medals - gold, silver and bronze

John A. Macdonald sculptor says B.C. city is doing reconciliation wrong

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about Victoria’s plan to remove it

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Shuswap curlers set sights on top spot in Canada 55 Plus Games

Two teams look to replicate undefeated 2017 championships

Vernon woman wins titles, advocates against bullying

Vernon woman wins International pageant title and uses platform to raise awareness for anti-bullying

Most Read