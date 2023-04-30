Rivers around Cache Creek under flood watch; 25-52 mm of snowmelt recorded in B.C. Saturday

Snowmelt in the 25-to-50-millimetre range could be seen on Saturday in B.C.

After a cool start to spring, creeks and rivers in the Thompson-Nicola region are rising due to the spring freshet and warm temperatures. (TNRD photo)

A flood watch has been issued for the Lower Thompson area amid this weekend’s warm temperatures leading to faster snowmelt rates.

In an updated bulletin on Sunday morning (April 30) the River Forecast Centre said the areas of concern include Skeetcestn, Cache Creek and the surrounding area, Deadman River, Criss Creek and the Bonaparte River.

The Nazko River and West Road River are also under a flood watch.

A strong upper ridge that brought hot temperatures across the province is breaking down. An upper low is expected to bring unsettled weather and showers today, particularly for the South Interior,” the bulletin reads. “Another period of warmer temperatures is expected next week, with well above temperatures expected.”

Getting really bad here in Cache Creek pic.twitter.com/NyTjlu7mrz — Phil S (@phildobc) April 30, 2023

The update comes as much of B.C.’s Interior rivers remain under a high streamflow advisory from Friday.

This includes:

• The upper Fraser River, including plateaus around Quesnel, Williams Lake, Lhoosk’uz Dene (including Baker Creek, Cottonwood River, San Jose River) and surrounding areas

• South Interior including remaining areas in the Lower Thompson, Salmon River and Okanagan

The River Forecast Centre has UPGRADED to a FLOOD WATCH for Lower Thompson (incl. Cache & Criss Creek, Deadman & Bonaparte Rivers & surrounding areas). The Nazko & West Road Rivers MAINTAIN a Flood Watch. More info: https://t.co/qleRNXQm5d (PDF) #BCFlood — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) April 30, 2023

In mid-elevation areas, the forecast centre said that snowmelt in the 25-to-50-millimetre range could be seen on Saturday.

“Flows in areas around the Nazko River, West Road (Blackwater) River, Bonaparte River, Deadman River, and Criss Creek are currently the two-year to 10-year range with additional rises forecast today and into next week; flooding is possible in these rivers and in similar ungauged rivers near to these areas.”

People are advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

This includes avoiding fishing, swimming, boating or hiking near these rivers.

