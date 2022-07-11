Shuswap Lake continues beyond the concrete barrier that lines the beach at Beach Park in Sicamous on Thursday, July 7. (Lachlan Labere - Eagle Valley News)

Shuswap Lake continues beyond the concrete barrier that lines the beach at Beach Park in Sicamous on Thursday, July 7. (Lachlan Labere - Eagle Valley News)

Rivers receding but flood watch remains in effect for Shuswap Lake

Lake level rose slightly over the weekend

A flood watch remains in effect for Shuswap Lake which rose slightly over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, July 11, the lake was at 349.085 metres. This was up from 348.833 metres on July 7.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, a flood watch was still in place for the Shuswap and the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre remained active to monitor the situation and react as needed.

On Friday, July 8, the BC River Forecast Centre (BCRFC) downgraded the status of the South Thompson River, including Shuswap Lake, from flood watch to high streamflow advisory. According to the BCRFC, river systems in the Central Interior have been steadily receding and with drier conditions in the forecast, that trend is expected to continue.

“Since water levels are relatively high for this time of year, the river and lake systems are still vulnerable to any potential widespread heavy rainfall event in the upcoming weeks,” explained the BCRFC, adding smaller creek systems are still highly vulnerable to short‐duration/ high intensity rain from thunderstorm activity.

The public is asked to stay clear of fast‐flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high‐streamflow period.

