Riverside memorial planned for Shuswap man

Fundraiser underway to build picnic table honouring Rene St. Onge

A fundraising effort is underway to honour the late Rene St. Onge with a picnic table along Shuswap River in Enderby.

“Many communities in the North Okanagan knew, respected and admired Rene for his knowledge and zest for this beautiful area both summer and winter. We would like to place a picnic table in his memory at the south end of the river walk in Enderby beside the Shuswap River he loved so much,” a GoFundMe page for the project reads.

St. Onge died in a snowmobile accident in Dec. 2018.

Pat Weaver, one of the organizers of the bench project who met St. Onge while working with a group to keep the Shuswap River open to recreational boat use, described St. Onge as an avid waterskier and a tremendously helpful individual.

“He’d do anything for anybody; if somebody got lost on a snowmobile up there, he’d be gone in a heartbeat to find them,” Weaver said.

Any funds left over after the construction of the picnic table will be passed on to Shuswap Backcountry Riders, an organization St. Onge was president of.

At press time, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $1,000 of its $1,600 goal.

