Road closed in Silver Star area due to downed power lines

BC Hydro crews are currently on scene at Forsberg Road

Forsberg Road in Vernon has been closed due to downed power lines caused by strong winds Wednesday morning, Jan. 13, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Downed power lines have forced the closure of Forsberg Road in Vernon, part way up Silver Star Mountain.

RCMP had the road blocked off Wednesday (Jan. 13) afternoon, after strong winds knocked out power for thousands across the B.C. southern Interior this morning.

The officer at the scene said multiple power lines are down across the Forsberg Road. AIM Roads arrived at the scene around 2 p.m.

Crews have been busy restoring power throughout the day. BC Hydro crews are on site at Forsberg Road as of 2:35 p.m. The local outage affects just 13 customers, but the road remains closed for the time being, with no estimated time of reopening listed on DriveBC’s website.

