YouTube

Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents

Terry Robinson wants Kault Hill Road to be fixed and reopened

Terry Robinson, a longtime Salmon Arm resident, is frustrated that he received no information about a road closure at the top of Kault Hill Road.

When driving home Thursday night, he was surprised to find a barricade had been placed on the road to stop traffic. When he investigated further on foot, he found the edge of the road had sloughed off.

“They never gave (us) no warning, no letter, no nothing,” he said.

He posted a video to Facebook, saying it’s not the road closure he’s frustrated with because he understands the safety concerns, but that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure gave no notice and the road has been an ongoing issue.

RELATED: Trans-Canada Highway near Kault Hill continues to frustrate drivers

Robinson said the road washed out last spring before it was repaired, but said the ministry doesn’t maintain it.

“It’s got to be opened. It’s got to be fixed,” he said.

He wants Kault Hill Road, which is west of Salmon Arm, widened and kept open as it’s an alternative route from Salmon Arm to Tappen when there’s an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

For his family, using the alternate and longer route to get home from Salmon Arm will not be good during the winter because that portion of the road is narrow with a steep grade. It will be particularly difficult for his wife, he said, who doesn’t drive a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Robinson said ministry staff told him the road may be closed indefinitely.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

Just Posted

Vipers fall to last place after being shut out

It came down to a pair of incredible saves from Salmon Arm’s Matthew Armitage.

UPDATE: Vernon RCMP block road near found mortar

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on the scene for a live mortar that has been located.

Predator Ridge partners with Kingfisher

With their base at Predator Ridge, Kingfisher Heli will be one of B.C.’s most accessible inclusive heli-ski operations.

Teck Regional Snow Camps return to Okanagan

The next camp of the season is slated for Nov. 23 - 25, and will focus on athletes ages 8-12.

Road safety tragedy hits home for Kelowna tow truck firm

Family member killed in Castlegar responding to accident scene

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Road closure near Salmon Arm frustrating for residents

Terry Robinson wants Kault Hill Road to be fixed and reopened

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Timeline of events in RCMP investigation at B.C. legislature

It started in January 2018, when House Speaker Darryl Plecas hired Alan Mullen as a special adviser

Canucks’ Roussel fined for biting Sharks defenceman

Forward Antoine Roussel has been ordered to pay $5,000 for biting Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Retired Okanagan coroner working to make lives better in India

Penticton’s Mike Barrett helping to provide the basics to the less fortunate living in India

Canucks see winless skid hit 8 after 4-0 loss to Sharks

San Jose’s Joe Thornton passes another big milestone in victory

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Ryan Straschnitzki and Jacob Wassermann back together

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Most Read