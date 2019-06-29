Road closure on 34th Street scheduled

The City of Vernon will be closing 34 Street between 30 Avenue and 31 Avenue on Wednesday July 3 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. to install a new sanitary manhole in the roadway.

There will be no access and detours will be in effect. Sidewalks will remain open for access to businesses. Every effort will be made to minimize disruption in the area.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciate your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project,” wrote City officials in a press release.

