Road improvements drive Vernon detour

Motorists traveling along 37th Avenue may have to take a slight detour over the next couple weeks, as crews construct new curbs and sidewalks near the railway crossing to improve pedestrian, vehicle and rail safety.

Starting as early as Monday, March 21, the railway crossing will be closed to traffic between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. The work is expected to be complete by Friday, April 1.

Local detours and signage will be in place, and access to businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

The 37th Avenue reconstruction project is part of council’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable city services by replacing aged infrastructure. This project is jointly funded by the city’s infrastructure levy, federal gas tax and sanitary utility funds.

For more information on this and other capital projects taking place in Vernon, visit vernon.ca/capitalworks.

