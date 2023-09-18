Road repairs will see 20th Street closed for at about two weeks. (CIty of Vernon map)

Road repairs close Vernon’s 20th Street

Work expected to take 2 weeks between PV Road and 43rd Avenue

Motorists traveling down 20th Street may need to take a detour for the next couple weeks.

Road repairs are underway between 43rd Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road.

Work will begin tomorrow and will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weekdays. Construction is estimated to be completed within two weeks, weather dependent.

Due to the nature of the work being done to repair the road, access will be limited to local traffic only during construction hours.

Motorists may experience difficulties accessing businesses and homes during the construction period.

“Please follow all detour routes and traffic control on site,” the City of Vernon advises. “The City appreciates everyone’s understanding while the work is being completed.”




