Road Update: Traffic change for Vernon’s 27th Street next week

Crews will be installing a new fire hydrant in the 3600 block starting Wednesday morning, June 2

A map showing the work area on 27th Street in Vernon and anticipated traffic flow for Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (City of Vernon)

A traffic change is coming up for a portion of 27th Street in Vernon.

Starting 7:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 2), crews will begin work to install a fire hydrant and decommission some water infrastructure in the 3600 block of 27th, near Beairsto Elementary School. The work is expected to wrap up by 5 p.m. the following day.

There will be single-lane traffic in both directions while crews are at work.

Some delays should be expected for motorists in the area, but the city says all efforts will be made to minimize the disruptions.

“Please remember to slow down in the area and adhere to all traffic control devices,” reads a May 27 press release.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as this work is being completed.”

READ MORE: Cycling educator shows how to navigate Vernon’s new roundabouts

Brendan Shykora

DrivingTraffic