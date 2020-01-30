(Black Press file photo)

Road work ahead for 32nd Street in Vernon

Road will be reduced to single lane between 24th Ave. and 28th Ave starting Feb. 5

Highway drivers in Vernon can expect minor delays next week as city crews take a peek at some storm utilities.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 5, northbound traffic on a section of 32nd Street will be reduced to one lane while crews inspect the storm utilities. The sections is between 24th Avenue and 28th Avenue.

The work is expected to be finished bt Friday, Feb. 7.

Traffic control personnel will be on hand to guide drivers and there won’t be a need for alternate routes.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project,” the city said in a release.

