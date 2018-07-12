Road work continues to impact traffic

Crews will be closing the western southbound travel lane on 27th Street at 35th Avenue for water main installation Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Access to Tim Hortons will still be open.
Further, crews will be performing road rehabilitation work in the following locations:
30th Street – 34th Avenue to 37th Avenue – work is taking place the month of August
35th Avenue – 27th Street to 30th Street – July to October 2018
“Drivers can expect traffic disruptions with detours in effect,” the City of Vernon states.
The project, which started in March, is on schedule and on budget.
