Road work continues to impact traffic

Access to Tim Hortons will be open despite lane closure Friday

Crews will be closing the western southbound travel lane on 27th Street at 35th Avenue for water main installation Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Access to Tim Hortons will still be open.

Further, crews will be performing road rehabilitation work in the following locations:

30th Street – 34th Avenue to 37th Avenue – work is taking place the month of August

35th Avenue – 27th Street to 30th Street – July to October 2018

“Drivers can expect traffic disruptions with detours in effect,” the City of Vernon states.

The project, which started in March, is on schedule and on budget.

See related: Downtown intersection closing for repairs

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.