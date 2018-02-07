Road work delayed on 29th Avenue

Frost has forced a halt to construction in Vernon.

The City of Vernon had planned on starting a road upgrade project this week on the stretch of 29th Avenue, from 30th Street to 32nd Street.

“Construction has been delayed due to thick frost in the road,” the city advises.

Since the work was expected to take several months, the contractor is liaising with local businesses to inform them that the new start date will be weather dependent.

The road will be reopened until such time as construction can commence.



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.