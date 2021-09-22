Work is set to start Thursday, Sept. 23, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 29, closing a portion of 30th Street to traffic. (City of Vernon)

Work is set to start Thursday, Sept. 23, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 29, closing a portion of 30th Street to traffic. (City of Vernon)

Road work may stall Vernon motorists starting tomorrow

A portion of 30th Street will be closed until around Oct. 29 for a sanitary sewer main project

Motorists will be detoured tomorrow (Sept. 23) around a portion of 30th Street while crews work on the sewer main.

Crews will be on site at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, between 41st and 43rd avenues renewing the sanitary sewer main.

Work is expected to continue through October.

Timelines may change in case of emergencies.

Motorists can expect some delays, but every effort will be made to minimize disruptions.

The roadway will remain open for local traffic only.

READ MORE: Trailer engulfed in flames in Vernon

READ MORE: Accused in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing facing 5 new attempted murder charges


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kamloops mom asking for encouraging letters for son injured in 2016 assault
Next story
Second-degree murder charge laid in Spallumcheen shooting

Just Posted

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe (left), who had his 13-year-old son, DJ (right), caddy for him, finished tied for second at the PGA of BC Club Professional Championship in Victoria. (Facebook photo)
Second-place showing for Armstrong golf pro

Conservative incumbent Mel Arnold’s campaign spent $1,700 on Facebook ads from Aug. 22 to Sept. 20. (Facebook Image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap Conservatives spend most in riding on Facebook ads

Open burn ban rescinded in Kamloops Fire Centre (File photo)
Province to lift open burning ban in Kamloops Fire Centre

The Vernon Panthers (blue) will host the Salmon Arm Golds in Interior AA/AAA Hybrid Division Senior Varsity Football League action Friday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The Panthers, the two-time defending B.C. AA champions, are coming off a 14-2 loss to Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies in exhibition play. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Panthers feisty for home opener after exhibition losses on road