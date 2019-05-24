Road work planned for Vernon’s 25th Ave

Underground utility installation takes place May 29 & 30

Motorists can expect some traffic disruptions around 4311 25th Ave.

The City of Vernon will be installing underground utility services on Wednesday, May 29 from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday, May 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be minor traffic disruptions during this time. Traffic control personnel will be on site to guide motorists through. No alternate routes will be needed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciated your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project,” the city states.

