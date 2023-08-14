Works will be done on 25th Ave between 41st and 43rd Street, starting Aug. 28. (City of Vernon Photo)

Road work to slow portions of Vernon’s 25th Avenue

The repaving of the road will take place starting Monday, Aug. 28

Motorists traveling alongside 25th Ave in Vernon will experience minor delays throughout the next couple of weeks.

Crews are repairing the road, with preliminary work now underway, in anticipation for repaving later in August.

On Monday, Aug. 28, repaving will begin, from 41st Street to west of 43rd street on 25th Ave.

Construction will take place between 7 am and 3 p.m. everyday, for approximately a week.

Two-way traffic will be maintained, however motorists should expect delays.

Due to the nature of the work being performed, there may be a short duration of difficulties accessing businesses and homes during the construction period.

The city is reminding motorists to obey all traffic control measures, and to be courteous of workers in construction zones.

