Road work underway around Vernon area: DriveBC

Work underway along several main arteries in the North Okanagan, says DriveBC. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)

Motorists in the Greater Vernon Area may experience some delays in travels due to work underway at several locations, according to DriveBC.

Highway 97

Eastbound traffic may be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Stickle and Pleasant Valley roads for 3.3 kilometres north of Vernon until Oct. 30 as asphalt drilling at multiple locations is underway.

Road maintenance work between Brinie and Highland roads, five kilometres north of Vernon, will take place beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, until Oct. 30 between 7-3 p.m. on weekdays for a 13.5 km stretch. Asphalt testing will be completed at various locations as well.

Southbound traffic may be affected by industrial traffic between 41st and 39th avenues for 0.3 kilometres in Vernon until Oct. 9 between 9-3 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic may be in effect.

Utility work east of Falkland may see motorists reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Madeline Lake and O’Neil roads for 0.2 kilometres until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Telus pole replacements between Back and Bulman roads 15 km west of Falkland may see motorists moving slowly until Friday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Highway 97A

Tree pruning between McLeod and Stepney Cross roads south of Enderby may affect traffic until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Single-lane alternating traffic may be in effect, DriveBC said.

Highway 6

Ditching around Cherryville between North Fork Road and Monashee Summit is underway until Wednesday, Oct. 7, between 7-3 p.m.

Traffic control is in place and motorists can expect brief delays with alternating traffic, according to DriveBC.

