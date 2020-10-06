Work underway along several main arteries in the North Okanagan, says DriveBC. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)

Road work underway around Vernon area: DriveBC

Round-up of DriveBC events in North Okanagan

Motorists in the Greater Vernon Area may experience some delays in travels due to work underway at several locations, according to DriveBC.

Highway 97

Eastbound traffic may be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Stickle and Pleasant Valley roads for 3.3 kilometres north of Vernon until Oct. 30 as asphalt drilling at multiple locations is underway.

Road maintenance work between Brinie and Highland roads, five kilometres north of Vernon, will take place beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, until Oct. 30 between 7-3 p.m. on weekdays for a 13.5 km stretch. Asphalt testing will be completed at various locations as well.

Southbound traffic may be affected by industrial traffic between 41st and 39th avenues for 0.3 kilometres in Vernon until Oct. 9 between 9-3 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic may be in effect.

Utility work east of Falkland may see motorists reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Madeline Lake and O’Neil roads for 0.2 kilometres until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Telus pole replacements between Back and Bulman roads 15 km west of Falkland may see motorists moving slowly until Friday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Highway 97A

Tree pruning between McLeod and Stepney Cross roads south of Enderby may affect traffic until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Single-lane alternating traffic may be in effect, DriveBC said.

Highway 6

Ditching around Cherryville between North Fork Road and Monashee Summit is underway until Wednesday, Oct. 7, between 7-3 p.m.

Traffic control is in place and motorists can expect brief delays with alternating traffic, according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: COVID-19 fails to close curtain on Vernon arts bursaries

READ MORE: Downtown Vernon Association introduces new, familiar face

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

Just Posted

Road work underway around Vernon area: DriveBC

Round-up of DriveBC events in North Okanagan

COVID-19 fails to close curtain on Vernon arts bursaries

Coldstream and Vernon students benefit from Performing Arts Centre support

PHOTOS: Vernon horse therapy program trots along

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association has fall season going after spring cancellation

Downtown Vernon Association introduces new, familiar face

Peter Kaz is the association’s new marketing, communications and promotions director

Spread kindness, not colds, urged in Vernon schools

Many students may be missing from class now that cold and flu season is here

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Kelowna nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

The toddler and mother were both taken to hospital; the mother has serious injuries

B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

NDP promises rate cut, COVID-19 rebate for 2021

Less than half of B.C. voters decided just weeks away from snap election: poll

COVID, housing, climate change are top issues on voters’ minds

Canadians divided over whether to let pandemic disrupt Halloween, holidays: Poll

About half of people will hand out candy, an equal number to those who will let their kids trick-or-treat

Most Read