Roadwork slated for Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive

Traffic may experience travel delays while work begins Friday

Motorists may see traffic moving slowly on Alexis Park Drive as repair work is underway on portions of the southbound lane.

Starting Friday, Nov. 6, contractors will begin repairs between the 3000 and 3100 blocks and 4000-4200 blocks of Alexis Park Drive.

The work is expected to be completed by Saturday.

Workers will be on scene between 8-4 p.m. on both those days.

Lane closures will be required and traffic controls will be in place.

Motorists are urged to slow down and obey traffic control personnel and signage.

