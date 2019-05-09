Salmon Arm Law Courts

Robbery, assault of police officer with weapon among several Shuswap charges

Accused faces more than 30 counts ranging from October 2018 to January 2019

Charges against a man accused in a string of offences in the Shuswap including assaulting a police officer with a weapon are making their way through the court.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael David Trosky, who was arrested by Kamloops RCMP on April 5, is facing more than 30 counts. Since April, several court appearances have been scheduled for Trosky, the last on May 7. That was adjourned until May 21 so he can consult with his lawyer.

According to court records, the charges being dealt with in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm begin with an alleged robbery of a pawn shop in Salmon Arm on Oct. 10, 2018. Three more charges date to Oct. 11, 2018, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer and driving while prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The next group of charges is connected with an incident on Dec. 17, 2018, when a delivery driver was robbed near McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm.

Read more: Police raid on Sicamous house unsuccessful

Read more: Man shot after striking RCMP officers with baseball bat sentenced

Following the robbery, according to police reports at the time, a white Ford pickup truck suspected to have been involved was the subject of a police chase through the North Okanagan. The truck fled when police attempted to stop it in Enderby. Police reported that during the chase, the suspect vehicle rammed four RCMP vehicles and three civilian vehicles.

An RCMP air services unit and police dog unit eventually tracked the vehicle to a rural area northeast of Vernon and apprehended one of the two suspects in the vehicle. The other, allegedly Trosky, was not located.

From those December incidents, Trosky has been charged with numerous offences in Enderby and Salmon Arm, including assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, robbery, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop at an accident, failure to stop a vehicle and offer assistance, and driving while prohibited.

Read more: Botched bank robbery, flying bullets and terrified horse carriage staff

Read more: Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

The next charges stem from Jan. 12, 2019 in Sicamous and include flight from police and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police also reported earlier this year that Trosky was the target of an unsuccessful police raid on Kappel Street in Sicamous in February.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Armstrong volunteer fondly remembered
Next story
Roadside arrest for B.C. man whose ID was stolen two years ago

Just Posted

Greater Vernon Chamber calls for ongoing milfoil control

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has begun voicing concern that federal… Continue reading

Vernon’s 19th annual Rust Remover a resounding success

Through their attendance at the event, 113 pilots received certification, valid for their biennial recurrency, as mandated by Transport Canada.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Armstrong volunteer fondly remembered

Dawn Jamieson, a 50-year resident of Armstrong, died May 3 at age 78

Women in Business founding member remembered

Jan White Memorial Award Luncheon honours leading ladies

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embark on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Prabhtej Deol will join the Heat this upcoming season

International software company opens North American headquarters in Kelowna

IPMC Smart Technologies celebrated the grand opening of its new Landmark Centre office on May 8

Young entrepreneurs participate in start-up event

Summerland youths attend TechStars event in Kelowna

Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

Project will give Summerland Power the ability to generate 1,200 megawatts of electrical power

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Invasive mussels campaign ramps up for May long weekend

Shuswap organizations encourage residents to speak with boaters from out of province

Most Read