DriveBC has received reports of rocks and debris strewn about on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of Vernon. Crews are on their way to the scene. (Google Maps)

DriveBC has received reports of rocks and debris strewn about on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of Vernon. Crews are on their way to the scene. (Google Maps)

Rock debris reported on road south of Vernon

Crews headed to Kalamalka Lakeview Drive as of 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17

A road normally used for detours on Highway 97 south now finds itself with some possible work to be done on Sunday, Jan. 17.

DriveBC says on its Twitter page there are reports of rock debris halfway along Kalamalka Lakeview Drive where it runs parallel to Highway 97 south of Vernon.

The road was used as a detour on Saturday, Jan. 16, after the highway was closed in both directions for a number of hours due to a serious accident at Birnie Road.

Crews are en route. Motorists are asked to please drive with caution.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened south of Vernon following vehicle fire


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions

Previous story
Omicron-specific vaccine likely to come too late to help in this wave: Sharma
Next story
Poll suggests support for Bill 21 provision may have dropped in Quebec; 55% in favour

Just Posted

The City of Armstrong has launched a new website at the same address (cityofarmstrong.bc.ca).
City of Armstrong launches new-look website

Two men hope to convince Spallumcheen council about the benefits of constructing a disc golf course on township-owned land. (Black Press file photo)
Duo to pitch disc golf course for Spallumcheen

DriveBC has received reports of rocks and debris strewn about on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of Vernon. Crews are on their way to the scene. (Google Maps)
Rock debris reported on road south of Vernon

City of Armstrong residents will likely be facing a five per cent tax hike in 2022. (Morning Star - file photo)
Tax hike for Armstrong residents