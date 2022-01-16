Rock debris reported on road south of Vernon

Crews headed to Kalamalka Lakeview Drive as of 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17

DriveBC has received reports of rocks and debris strewn about on Kalamalka Lakeview Drive south of Vernon. Crews are on their way to the scene. (Google Maps)

A road normally used for detours on Highway 97 south now finds itself with some possible work to be done on Sunday, Jan. 17.

DriveBC says on its Twitter page there are reports of rock debris halfway along Kalamalka Lakeview Drive where it runs parallel to Highway 97 south of Vernon.

#VernonBC Reports of rock debris halfway along Kalamalka Lakeview Drive where it runs parallel to #BCHwy97 south of #VernonBC. Crews en route. Please drive with caution. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 16, 2022

The road was used as a detour on Saturday, Jan. 16, after the highway was closed in both directions for a number of hours due to a serious accident at Birnie Road.

Crews are en route. Motorists are asked to please drive with caution.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway 97 reopened south of Vernon following vehicle fire



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditions