Rock scaling work continues in Vernon

Expected road closure intervals have been reduced by an amended work schedule

Rock stabilization work continues at three Vernon locations. In an Aug. 22, 2020 update, the city said the work schedule has been amended, and expected intermittent wait times are now to be 20 minutes instead of 30 minutes. (City of Vernon photo)

Rock slope stabilization work is moving ahead in three Vernon locations.

The rock scaling work is being done on Eastside Road (south of Kokanee Road), Tronson Road (west of Beachcomber Bay Road) and the Crosby Road rock face.

The City of Vernon says there is no road closure required for the Crosby Road area.

Intermittent road closures are required for public safety on Eastside Road and Tronson Road, as the work includes rock scaling, trim blasting and falling debris.

The Eastside Road work is expected to be completed Monday, Aug. 24, after which will begin construction on Tronson Road.

Drivers were previously told to expect 30-minute road closures, but on Friday the city advised that the work schedule has been amended and the contractor is attempting to limit traffic disruptions and wait times to 20 minutes. Traffic flow will be maintained when it is safe for motorists to pass through the work zone.

There is currently no set schedule for the intermittent closures, which allows the contractor to work when ready, adjust standby times and allow for the efficient and safe completion of the project.

READ MORE: Stagnant water drained from Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

Brendan Shykora

Construction