Rock stabilization work continues at three Vernon locations. In an Aug. 22, 2020 update, the city said the work schedule has been amended, and expected intermittent wait times are now to be 20 minutes instead of 30 minutes. (City of Vernon photo)

Rock scaling work continues in Vernon

Expected road closure intervals have been reduced by an amended work schedule

Rock slope stabilization work is moving ahead in three Vernon locations.

The rock scaling work is being done on Eastside Road (south of Kokanee Road), Tronson Road (west of Beachcomber Bay Road) and the Crosby Road rock face.

The City of Vernon says there is no road closure required for the Crosby Road area.

Intermittent road closures are required for public safety on Eastside Road and Tronson Road, as the work includes rock scaling, trim blasting and falling debris.

The Eastside Road work is expected to be completed Monday, Aug. 24, after which will begin construction on Tronson Road.

Drivers were previously told to expect 30-minute road closures, but on Friday the city advised that the work schedule has been amended and the contractor is attempting to limit traffic disruptions and wait times to 20 minutes. Traffic flow will be maintained when it is safe for motorists to pass through the work zone.

There is currently no set schedule for the intermittent closures, which allows the contractor to work when ready, adjust standby times and allow for the efficient and safe completion of the project.

READ MORE: Stagnant water drained from Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Area restriction implemented for Christie Mountain wildfire

Just Posted

Rock scaling work continues in Vernon

Expected road closure intervals have been reduced by an amended work schedule

Children’s Hospital crucial in Armstrong toddler’s fight against leukemia

The BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery supports research and care behind Finnley Stanley’s treatment

Area restriction implemented for Christie Mountain wildfire

Blaze near Penticton experienced ‘minimal fire activity’ over the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Salmon Arm residents offer words of support to Penticton during Christie Mountain wildfire

Residents empathize having shared experience of past wildfires in B.C.

EDITORIAL: Preparing for wildfires

Wildfires have come close to populated areas this summer

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Firefighters douse suspicious blazes near Chase

The cause of the fires is under investigation

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Police on RCMP patrol boat pull man out of choppy waters on Skaha Lake

The man had been windsurfing on a catamaran blown over by heavy winds

Snowbirds prepare to leave Kamloops airport following crash

Kamloops airport manager Ed Ratuski said the planes have been getting ready to depart

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

Most Read