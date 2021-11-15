A rock slide had Highway 1 closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke on Monday morning, Nov. 15, 2021. (DriveBC image)

A rock slide had Highway 1 closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke on Monday morning, Nov. 15, 2021. (DriveBC image)

Rock slide closes Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Drivers warned to expect major delays

  • Nov. 15, 2021 7:50 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 is closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke due to rocks on the road.

Drive BC reports a rock slide occurred between Kerr Road and Highway 23 South, and that a detour was available via Highway 23 South.

Drivers were asked to watch for traffic control personnel and warned to expect major delays.

Read more: UPDATE: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7

Read more: Flooding along Coldwater River forces evacuations in Merritt

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamoustrans-canada highway

Previous story
UPDATE: 3 separate slides close Coquihalla, Highway 1 and 7
Next story
Merritt residents asked not to use water, evacuation order issued due to flooding

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Strong winds forecast for the Okanagan – Shuswap

Vehicles are underwater in Princeton. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Princeton devastated by flood

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday

Lake Country’s Chase Van Buuren does a demonstration about his company, Limitless Manufacturing, during a presentation on the smash CBC-TV show Dragons’ Den. Van Buuren’s segment will air Thursday, Nov. 25. (Photo courtesy CBC/Dragons’ Den)
Lake Country business makes Dragons’ Den pitch