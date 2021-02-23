Lake Country residents are warned about another rock slide on Pelmewash Parkway, Feb. 23, 2021. (Melanie Marie photo)
Rockslide on old Lake Country highway
Pelmewash Parkway once again littered with debris
Those community on the old Highway 97 in Lake Country are warned of rocks on the road, again.
Pelemewash Parkway is littered with debris as the hillside thaws and rocks tumble off the side.
It’s a common occurrence on the stretch of road, which is the old highway before the overpass was built.
The road was last closed Feb. 3 when a substantial amount of rocks came crashing down.
Transportation
