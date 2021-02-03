Rock slide triggers emergency road closure in Lake Country

Pelmewash Parkway is closed both ways following the Wednesday afternoon slide.

An emergency road closure is in effect for Pelmewash Parkway due to a Wednesday afternoon rock slide.

The District of Lake Country announced the full road closure shortly before 4 p.m. Feb. 3.

The rock slide took place around 3:15 p.m. near the recently installed canoe sculpture, located at the midpoint of the Pelmewash Parkway.

Photos taken by drivers in the area show rocks scattered across the width of the road, with multiple vehicles visible in the rubble.

No word on potential injuries has yet been reported. Traffic control crews are on site, and there is no estimated time of reopening at this time.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route — either Highway 97 or Oyama Road between Winfield and Oyama.

Rock slides are not an uncommon occurrence along Pelmewash. Residents reported rocks falling on the road as recently as Sunday.

Karen Miller, Lake Country’s communications officer, said an extended period of freeze and thaw cycles has recently led district crews to monitor the rock faces along Pelmewash Parkway more closely.

