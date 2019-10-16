Rockabilly and zombies merge for good cause in Vernon

Tricks and treats will be served up at the Eagles Hall in Vernon on Oct. 26 at Independent Living Vernon’s zombie-themed Halloween dance.

After partygoers douse themselves in gore makeup and fake blood they can take to the dance floor to shake it like the living dead to rockabilly beats by the Dragstrip Devils and the Noble Crew.

Treats will be a plenty with a full bar, snacks, silent auction, 50/50 draws, door prizes and prizes up for grabs for best costume. The proceeds will go toward the organizations whose mission is to create sustainable community links and to remove barriers for people with disabilities.

There are very limited tickets available for the event—100 in total. The $15 tickets can be purchased from Independent Living Vernon at #107 3402 27th Ave. or online at Eventbrite.

