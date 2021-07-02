(DriveBC)

(DriveBC)

Rocks on road close Highway 6 lane near Cherryville

DriveBC reports an assessment is underway

The eastbound lane of Highway 6 west of Cherryville is covered in rocks, DriveBC reported around 6 a.m. Friday.

The highway between Shafer and Byers roads, for 6.2 kilometres, is affected and the lane is closed as a result.

A portion of the westbound lane is also affected.

An assessment is in progress, says the provincial agency.

“Please slow down in the area and obey traffic control,” AIMRoads said in a tweet.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

READ MORE: From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland winery to hold Champagne picnic event
Next story
Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

Just Posted

Police lights
Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

(DriveBC)
Rocks on road close Highway 6 lane near Cherryville

Dr. Pete Henley and his dog Alfie understand the importance of taking time outside amid the pandemic. (Contributed)
Behind the Mask: Vernon medical professionals weigh in on vaccination question

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton