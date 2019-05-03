Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

A minor rockslide has dumped rubble at the side of Highway 97 near Chrystal Water Road on Friday.
According to contractor AIM Roads, the rockslide is not affecting traffic and they are working with the transportation ministry to clear the rubble.
Traffic is not affected by the slide
A minor rockslide has dumped rubble at the side of Highway 97 near Chrystal Water Road on Friday.
According to contractor AIM Roads, the rockslide is not affecting traffic and they are working with the transportation ministry to clear the rubble.
Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering and being denied to adopt
Three teams have already signed up for the Vernon parade, which will take place June 1 in Polson Park.
Vernon and Penticton of two of 11 events taking play Saturday, May 16 to Make Cystic Fibrosis History.
Nature Conservecy of Canada is a new partner for Save-A-Bag program.
The gala is being help in support of Operation: Surgical Care for Life, a campaign which aims to reduce hospital wait times, increase surgical capacity and improve patient outcomes.
This is the second Earth Strike Vernon protest in less than a week.
Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, died on April 30
A new federal bill banning whale and dolphin captivity is nearing law
Problems with mobile supervised drug consumption RV prompts IH to set up temporary site
The Royals take the stage on May 4 at 2:30 p.m. at Tug’s Taphouse
Sustained campaign by youth to pressure governments and corporations to divest from fossil fuels
While no campfire bans are in place, fire department urges campers to use caution
Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns
Put down the phones and turn off the television, Interior Savings wants kids to get active
Nature Conservecy of Canada is a new partner for Save-A-Bag program.
Alberta’s neglect over the tar ponds and its unfunded liability of $260 billion raise concerns
Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering and being denied to adopt
The NBA did it with the WNBA and soccer leagues in Europe and the U.S. have done it
Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
A $200 jar of poop could be yours