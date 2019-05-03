A rockslide has dumped debris at the side of Highway 97. (AIM Roads)

Rockslide dumps rubble on Highway 97 near Lake Country

Traffic is not affected by the slide

A minor rockslide has dumped rubble at the side of Highway 97 near Chrystal Water Road on Friday.

According to contractor AIM Roads, the rockslide is not affecting traffic and they are working with the transportation ministry to clear the rubble.

Last chance to participate in 'Unplug and Play Week' in Vernon
Summerland firefighters extinguish abandoned campfire

