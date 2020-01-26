A rockslide was affecting traffic on Sunnybrae Canoe-Point road west of Herald Park on the afternoon of Jan. 26. (Brenda Babiuk/Facebook)

Rockslide obstructing traffic on rural Shuswap road

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

Reports on Social media indicate a rockslide has obstructed traffic on Sunnybrae Canoe-Point road west of Herald Park.

Large rocks rolled down the mountainside and came to rest on the road. The road runs along the shore of Shuswap Lake.

Both lanes of traffic were affected by the slide and passersby attempted to move some of the rocks out of the way.

Read More: No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

Read More: Habitat for Humanity ReStore planned for former Safeway location in Salmon Arm

An Aim Roads maintenance truck was seen heading towards the area of the rockslide.

More to come.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec Court of Appeal to hear Alexandre Bissonnette appeals on Monday
Next story
Deputy prime minister asks Opposition not to delay new NAFTA deal

Just Posted

Vernon Vixens leave Merritt hockey tournament undefeated

Team sweeps all four games while out-scoring opponents 21-3

Vernon museum praises local group for spearheading RCMP Appreciation Day

Feb. 1 has been officially proclaimed Royal Canadian Mounted Police Appreciation Day

North Okanagan Knights pull out overtime victory over Sicamous

Knights goalie Sean Kanervisto gets first win after being named a top KIJHL rookie

Tickets available for Vernon’s seventh-annual Okanagan Military Tattoo

The city’s largest indoor event will take place July 25-26, 2020

VIDEO: Dragon parade marks Lunar New Year at Vernon school

Students at Beairsto Elementary performed traditional dragon dance on Friday

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Rockslide obstructing traffic on rural Shuswap road

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

‘Devastated’: Fans, celebrities remember Kobe Bryant after his death

Bryant played all of his 20-year career with the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in California helicopter crash

Bryant entered the NBA draft straight out of high school in 1996

Investigation launched after six dead puppies dumped in Richmond hotel parking lot

RAPS reminds people they can always give up puppies they can’t take care of

Canadian Lunar New Year celebrations dampened by coronavirus worries

But Health Minister Patty Hajdu said today that the risk of infection is low

B.C. VIEWS: New coronavirus outbreak an important reminder

Walking the line between cautious and alarmist

Snow angels: B.C. volunteers shovel for those who can’t

‘They’ve helped me make it through the rest of the winter’

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in hockey action

Junior B team in third place in division

Most Read