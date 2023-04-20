(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Rolex, Tiffany bracelet among items stolen from Kelowna home

$18,000 worth of goods taken

Some Southeast Kelowna homeowners are hoping to recover about $18,000 worth of stolen goods.

It was sometime between January and March of this year that jewelry was taken from the home, including a $100 Canadian gold coin, a Rolex Lady Datejust steel and yellow gold watch, a Tiffany & Co. Sterling Dog charm bracelet and a diamond and emerald ring.

If you might have any information on the theft, or know where the items could be located, you can call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans

READ MORE: Criminal probe begins after campfire-sparked blaze threatened homes in Kamloops

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
First Nations group calls for changes to Cannabis Act
Next story
Canada’s EV battery contract with Volkswagen could be worth more than $13 billion

Just Posted

A van reported stolen in November was found up King Eddy Road April 19, 2023. (Chris Skaarup photo)
Van stolen from Vernon recovered 5 months later

Silverbacks winger Brandon Santa Juana (#28) lays a hit on Vipers Julian Facchinelli during game four BCHL action from Kal Tire Place in Vernon on Wednesday night (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star Photo).
Salmon Arm dims the lights on Vernon’s season with emphatic game four victory

SilverStar Mountain Resort wrapped up its skiing and snowboarding season Sunday, April 16, 2023. (SilverStar photo)
Vernon ski hill wraps up ‘successful’ season

More than 2,100 Lake Country residents are without power Thursday morning and the cause of the outage is unknown at this time. (BCHydro)
UPDATE: Power restored to more than 2,100 Lake Country residents

Pop-up banner image