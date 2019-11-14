Rolling memorial for Armstrong man

Friends to host special tribute for Jesse Haller Saturday

The memory of 36-year-old Jesse Haller of Armstrong will live on through his friends and family as they prepare to give him a proper sendoff.

This Saturday, hundreds of people are expected to gather at the First Baptist Church in Armstrong. But before the service, a convoy of pickup trucks will take a lap in Haller’s honour — handmade flags and all.

Rollin’ for Jesse, organized by Taylor Matejka, will see trucks arriving at Waterwheel in Enderby “no later than 11 a.m. on Saturday,” the event description reads. Once set up with flags, several trucks, SUVs and vehicles will leave Enderby, travel down Back Enderby Road and loop the driveway at Nata Farms before arriving at the church.

Matejka started reaching out to friends of Haller on Facebook on Nov. 8, a day after Haller’s passing.

“If you know Jesse and you want to be a part of something beautiful in his memory,” he wrote, providing his contact information, “it’s going to be great and it’s going to be special.”

“If you have known him since we could pee straight, or if you’ve heard him laugh just one time, please message me and we will say, ‘see you later,’ the best way we know how.”

No truck? No problem, Matejka said.

“Just come, you can hop in with anyone,” he wrote on the event page on Facebook. “Or drive your car, or SUV or whatever, it really does not matter.”

So far, 123 people said they’d attend the event for the Enderby-born Haller on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m.

“Let’s show the world what he meant to us,” Matejka wrote.

