A vehicle rolled over on Highway 97 in Peachland on April 21. (Contributed)

Rollover on Highway 97 in Peachland results in minor injuries

Two women sustained just cuts and bruises as their car rolled over on Tuesday morning

Two women whose car rolled over on Highway 97 in Peachland this morning sustained just minor injuries, according to the Peachland Fire Department.

The crash, just north of Princeton Avenue, occurred just before 9 a.m. on April 21.

Fire crews arrived to find a red SUV rolled over in the middle of Highway 97. Crews quickly extinguished small fire that had started in the vehicle.

The two women escaped the wreckage with nothing but cuts and bruises. Both were looked at by paramedics on scene but neither of them was transported to hospital.

The highway was closed for about an hour as crews cleaned up the scene.

