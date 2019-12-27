A vehicle went off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay, Coldstream, around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Rollover on highway between Vernon and Kelowna

Northbound lanes may be impacted as emergency crews are on scene

A single-vehicle rollover took place on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna Friday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident, which took place around 8:30 a.m.

The accident occurred near Kekuli Bay, approximately one kilometre north of Bailey Road in the northbound lane. The car – a white SUV – went off Highway 97 and down an embankment, coming to a rest upside down on High Ridge Road, which runs parallel to the highway.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, but two have been transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

