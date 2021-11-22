Rollover traps two north of Vernon

Emergency crews on scene of single-vehicle incident at Highway 97 junction

Two people were reportedly trapped in a rollover at the north end of Swan Lake Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle incident near the Highway 97 junction around 12:45 p.m. in the southbound lane.

The occupants were extricated and taken by BC Ambulance.

Emergency crews responding to single vehicle rollover on Highway 97 north of Vernon #yourvernon #vernonmorningstar — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) November 22, 2021

