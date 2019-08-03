Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu fell about 20 feet

A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital.

The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week.

ALSO READ: U.S. national parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown

One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between rocks before managing to escape.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.
Next story
Calgary Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai, 69, dead of cancer

Just Posted

Vernon alt-rock trio to make U.S. tour

Vernon-based alternative band, daysormay, is touring through the U.S. starting August 14

PHOTO: Kelowna resident captures sublime silhouette at Military Tattoo

Darryl Ruff snapped this superb shot of a trombonist’s shadow at the Tattoo on Sunday, July 28

Vernon man celebrates 100th birthday

Del Fulgham reached his 100th birthday on July 20 of this year and threw a proper party to celebrate

That’s a lot of green: cannabis company with Okanagan facility earns record revenues

It’s been a smoking hot year for a global cannabis company that recently built a facility in Lumby

Kal Lake grass fire believed to be started by fireworks

An overnight grass fire near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive appears to have been started by fireworks

UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Okanagan BCHL team’s financial partner sues, ownership responds

The lawsuit was filed against the owner of the West Kelowna Warriors July 29

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Storm the Ogopogo? Okanagan residents called upon to find elusive monster

‘We gotta find this thing before the Scots find Nessie!’ reads the Facebook group

Ontario police investigate possible sightings of northern B.C. murder suspects

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod remain at large after being named murder suspects on July 23

Most Read