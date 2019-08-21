Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

Rosemount brand cooked diced chicken is being linked to listeria outbreaks in B.C., Manitoba and Ontario.

In a notice sent out by the Canadian Public Health Agency on Wednesday, officials said there have been seven confirmed cases of the disease.

Of the cases, five are in Ontario, one is in Manitoba and one is in B.C.

The seven patients are between the ages of 51 and 87 years old and got sick between November 2017 and June 2019.

The agency believes Rosemount cooked diced chicken is the “likely cause” of the outbreak.

“Rosemount cooked diced chicken was supplied to institutions (including cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes) where many of the individuals who became sick resided, or visited, before becoming ill,” the agency said in a statement.

A recall warning for the chicken was issued earlier this week.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache, neck stiffness, and in severe cases, death can occur.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living
Next story
Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Just Posted

Warmer fall weather could extend wildfire season: AccuWeather

Above seasonal temperatures are expected throughout September, October and November

The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

Vernon Mission hosts International Overdose Awareness Day event

Along with Interior Health, the event will run Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vernon ADHD workshop shows youths’ experience through art

Vernon ADHD Task Force is holding a final workshop Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Vernon Art Gallery

Cyclists don’t belong on sidewalks

LETTER: New Kal Road bike path not fit for avid riders or roadies

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria cases in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

B.C. seniors allowed more choice to stay in assisted living

Province doesn’t need to wait for a complaint to investigate care, Adrian Dix says

Power up: UBC Okanagan researchers designing battery that packs more punch

It’s a collaboration between the university and B.C.-based tech companies

Liberals block hearings into scathing ethics report on SNC-Lavalin affair

Dion concluded in his report last week that Trudeau broke the Conflict of Interest Act

Infamous Okanagan motel to appeal being boarded up

‘The people that are living there today are compromised by the fact that they have to live there’

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Lane had excelled in science fairs

Summerland graduate became senior geologist

Most Read