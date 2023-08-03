Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops inching closer to Lac Le Jeune

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is seen increased fire activity, getting closer to Lac Le Jeune. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops is moving closer to Lac Le Jeune.

On Thursday morning (Aug. 3), BC Wildfire Services said the blaze is now two kilometres away from Lac Le Jeune and are encouraging people who are planning to visit to evaluate their travel plans. There is currently no danger to Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park but the most recent fire activity has been mostly west and south of the blaze.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain the same since being updated on Friday, July 28.

Fire crews are expecting increased fire activity again on Thursday with smoke continuing to be visible from Highway 5/5A and Kamloops.

On Thursday, crews east of the fire will be working to establish a 50-foot backline perimeter, working north from the junction of McConnell Lake Road & Long Lake Road.

Guard construction will also continue on the west and north sides of the blaze and will continue to use direct suppression and hand ignitions along the west flank, between Ross Moore Lake and McConnell Lake Road.

It is forecasted to reach 31 degrees in the area on Thursday with winds reaching 20 km/h.

Because of the smoke from the wildfire, Environment Canada continues to have a special air quality statement in effect for Kamloops. Elders, children, people with lung problems and/or heart disease, pregnant people and people who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing effects from smoke.

Lightning caused the blaze to start two weeks ago on Friday, July 21.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 353 active wildfires in the province and one of 13 wildfires of note.

