Rotarians keep momentum going on Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail with $10,000 donation

Salmon Arm Rotarians hopped aboard the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project with a $10,000 donation.

The Rotary Club of Salmon Arm’s Rob Marshall said the donation is to support the fundraising efforts behind the trail project.

“We see the Rail Trail as a vital link to good health, quality of life and peace of mind for all who choose to share its benefits,” commented Marshall in a media release. “It will be a legacy asset to the region, and we anxiously await the completion of this much-anticipated trail.”

Earlier this month the Splatsin Band announced it had been awarded a $12.5 million Infrastructure Canada Active Transportation Grant to develop 42.6 kilometres of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. The rail trail project has been championed by Splatsin leadership, in partnership with the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

“Kukstsámc, thank you, I would like to sincerely thank the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm for their donation of $10,000 for the construction of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail trail,” said Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas. “Every dollar gets us closer to building the trail.

“Not only does the trail represent an economic boost to the region, but it also represents teamwork and the coming together of various North Okanagan and Shuswap communities. There are many more steps to be taken; however, I believe we will overcome all bumps in the road and have a successful launch.”

Gloria Morgan, chair of the rail trail Community Fundraising Committee added, “Kukwstsamc, thank you to the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm for their generous donation. It is wonderful that so many private and public organizations support this trail that will build healthier communities and connect communities from Sek’maws (Sicamous) to Armstrong and beyond, through Splatsin traditional territory.”

The community fundraising campaign encourages corporate and community donors to support the rail trail project by making donations, as many grants require a matching financial commitment to qualify. All contributions are tax-deductible; every dollar donated gets leveraged for grants and becomes more trail on the ground.

For more information or to donate, visit www.ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca/donate.

