Rough morning for impaired uninsured ‘L’ driver in Vernon

An uninsured ‘L’ driver’s vehicle will be impounded for 30 days after blowing a ‘fail’ reading during an early morning traffic stop Wednesday.

The driver was also slapped with a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and several tickets after the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP pulled over the vehicle at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.

“Impaired driving doesn’t only happen at night,” the RCMP said in a social media post. “Concerning driving behaviour needs to be reported, any time of the day.”

Vernon Morning Star has reached out to RCMP for more details.

